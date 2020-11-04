With 3309 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 182929

With 3309 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 182929.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 13144 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 3309 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 37756 are active cases in the country. Of them, 6708 in institutional isolation and 31048 are in home isolation. He said that 3814 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 144978 the recovery rate is 79.2 percent.

As many as 30 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1034.

There are 379 are in ICU and 78 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1309 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.