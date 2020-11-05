Global IME Bank Opens Two Branchless Services In Bhojpur And Dhanusha

Global IME Bank Limited has started two branchless Banking service in Jhyaupokhari in Bhojpur and Thamunda in Dhanusha districts. With this the branchless Global IME reaches to 231.

With an aim to reach all over Nepal to provide banking services, Global IME Bank Ltd has 261 branches in 71 districts all over Nepal. It has 237 ATM,43 Extension Revenue counters, 231 Branchless banking services and 3 International national representatives. It has been providing banking services to over 2.1 million people.