Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1398 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 5, 2020, 4:51 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1398 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 1398 cases, 1091 is in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 147 and 160 in Lalitpur.

In 13068 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1398 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 3051 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed , the national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 185974.

There are 428 are in ICU and 74 persons in ventilator across Nepal.

