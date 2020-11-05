Weather Forecasting For November 5: Isolated Rains At One Or Two Places

Weather Forecasting For November 5: Isolated Rains At One Or Two Places

Nov. 5, 2020, 6:59 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Five Persons Killed And Two Injured In Dry Landslide in Kaligandaki Road Corridor
Nov 05, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1878 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 04, 2020
With 3309 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 182929
Nov 04, 2020
General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff Of The Indian Army, Arrives In Nepal
Nov 04, 2020
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Poudyal
Nov 04, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast November 4: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For November 3: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Light Rain Is Possible At A Few Places Of Province 1 And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschm Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For October 30: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Weather: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Biden Just One State Away From Projected Victory By Agencies Nov 05, 2020
Manchester United Implosion In Istanbul Unlikely To Ease Growing Pressure On Solskjaer By Agencies Nov 05, 2020
US Formally Withdraws From Paris Agreement By Agencies Nov 05, 2020
Five Persons Killed And Two Injured In Dry Landslide in Kaligandaki Road Corridor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020
Multipurpose Langtang After Melamchi: Inter-Basin Water Transfer By Dr. A.B. Thapa Nov 04, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA MILITARY RELATIONS Traditional Relations In Republican Era By Keshab Poudel Nov 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75