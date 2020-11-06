Genral MM Naravane Returns After Completing a Successful Visit, Nepali And Indian Army Chiefs Discuss Issues On Mutual Security Concerns

Genral MM Naravane Returns After Completing a Successful Visit, Nepali And Indian Army Chiefs Discuss Issues On Mutual Security Concerns

Nov. 6, 2020, 7:10 p.m.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army, returned home today after concluding a successful three-day official visit to Nepal.

Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Prabhuram Sharma bade farewell to General Naravane at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). General Naravane had arrived in Kathmandu on 04 November 2020 at the official invitation extended by COAS General Purna Chandra Thapa.

Earlier this morning, General Naravane traveled to the Nepali Army Command and Staff College, Shivapuri, where he shared his service experience with the student officers undergoing training in the college.

General Naravane, now also an honorary General of the Nepali Army paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister and Defense Minister KP Sharma Olithis afternoon before departing for India.

a4 (1).JPG

Chief of the Army Staff, General Purna Chandra Thapa hosted a banquet dinner at the Army Headquarter yesterday evening in honor of General Naravane, who was conferred the rank of an honorary General of the Nepali Army by Rt. Honorable President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. General Purna Chandra Thapa and General MM Naravane, both alluded to the traditional bond of friendship between the two armies and concluded that the visit was successful in further strengthening the relationship. Defense Secretary, Foreign Secretary and Ex Chiefs of Army Staff were also present during the dinner.

General Purna Chandra Thapa and General MM Naravane also held a candid discussion on issues of mutual security concerns during the latter’s office call yesterday afternoon.

Discussion on enhancing and expanding areas of cooperation between the two armies including the exchange of high-level visits and training, within the existing framework of Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group’s Meeting on Security Issues was also held.

Nepali Army firmly believes that such a high level of visits will help to further cement the friendship between two armies and the two countries.

b1.JPG

b.JPG

a2.JPG

Photos Courtesy: Directorate Of Public Relations and Information, Nepal Army

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

