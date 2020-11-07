Weather Forecast For November 7: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Nov. 7, 2020, 7:05 a.m.

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province, mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight

Genral MM Naravane Returns After Completing a Successful Visit, Nepali And Indian Army Chiefs Discuss Issues On Mutual Security Concerns
Nov 06, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1338 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 06, 2020
COVID-19 Update: 2,909 New Cases, 4,500 Recoveries, 18 Deaths
Nov 06, 2020
Chinese District Court Ordered Chinese Construction Bank To Pay Over Rs.1.5 Billion To HBL And BoK
Nov 06, 2020
Japan Provided Assistance For The Construction Of A Hospital For Blind Women
Nov 06, 2020

