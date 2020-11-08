Alvin Toffler’s Power Shift, President Trump And Populism

US President Donald Trump has lost the elections but his legacy will be there in US politics for a long time to come. As President-elect Joe Biden secured the highest vote in the elections with 74,566,731 votes and President Trump also received the highest vote by any candidate who has lost the elections. He has already secured 70,396,573. This is over 47 percent of turnout.

In such a devastating situation including the death of over 240,000 people in coronavirus pandemic and economic pain, President Trump’s vote is highly significant. This shows even Trump has lost the elections Trumpism remains in Republican and conservative politics for a long time to come.

President Trump, who had produced and hosted reality TV shows The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice from 2004 to 2015 and also made dozens of cameo appearances in films, television series, and advertisements since the 1980s, know s the art of luring people.

With his own quality, he has lured the large numbers of voters in his favor even coronavirus Pandemic killed over 250,000 people in the United States and experts argued that the worse is yet to come given the number of reported cases.

President Trump and his family members also infected by the virus just two weeks before the elections. He came out from the hospitals and launched the political rallies with luring huge crowed.

Alvin Toffler, American writer, futurist, and businessman, who died on June 27, 2016, Just, predicted in book Power Shift, which was published on October 1, 1990, hat businessman like Donald J Trump would emerge as a candidate for the president of the United States.

Toffler (October 4, 1928 – June 27, 2016) an American writer, futurist, and businessman known for his works discussing modern technologies, including the digital revolution and the communication revolution, with emphasis on their effects on cultures worldwide.

Following the death of Toffler Trump had not only emerged as a candidate but secured the victory in presidential elections in November 2016 and president for four years.

Toffler in his book writes, “the names of business tycoons ricochet through the media like those of the Hollywood celebrities. Surrounded by publicists, trained in all the arts of self-promotion, characters like Donald Trump and Lee Iacocca Have become living symbols of corporate power. They are satirized in the comics. They ( and their writers) crank out bestsellers. Both men have even been mentioned-or perhaps arranged to have themselves mentioned –as potential candidates for the presidency of the United States. The business has arrived at the age of Glitz.”

He writes: Business may be turning out products and profits. But it is hard to resist the suspicion that it is also becoming a popular form of theater. Like theater, it has heroes, villains, drama, and –increasingly-it has stars.

Power Shift: Knowledge, Wealth and Violence at the Edge of the 21st Century are the third books in a trilogy written by the futurist Alvin Toffler, following Future Shock and The Third Wave. The hardcover first edition was published on October 1, 1990.

In Power Shift, Toffler argues that while headlines focus on shifts of power at the global level, equally significant shifts are taking place in the everyday world we all inhabit—the world of supermarkets and hospitals, banks and business offices, television and telephones, politics and personal life. The very nature of power is changing under our eyes.

Power Shift maps the “info-wars” of tomorrow and outlines a new system of wealth creation based on individualism, innovation, and information. As old political antagonisms fade, Toffler identifies where the next, far more important world division will arise—not between East and West or North and South, but between the “fast” and the “slow.”

In Power Shift, Alvin Toffler has formulated the deepest, most comprehensive synthesis yet written about the civilization of the twenty-first century. It is one of the most important books you will ever read.

The combination of knowledge, wealth and force is described by Toffler as providing individuals or other entities power. Knowledge is the most powerful form of power, considering we are now living in a Knowledge-based civilization. Wealth is another form of power and is flexible in nature since it can be used as punishment (like a stick) or reward (as a carrot). Finally force, in lay terms violence, is noted as another element of power. It isn't as flexible as the other elements of power, since you can't exactly "take back" shooting someone or punching them in the face. However, the psychological capability that you have force available,[clarification needed] like a cowboy or policeman with a gun in his holster is often all it takes to ensure compliance.

