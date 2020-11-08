COVID-19 Update: 2817 New Cases, 2812 Recoveries, 17 Deaths

With 2817new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 194453.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population .said that in 12311Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 2817 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that there are 35419 are active cases in the country. Of them 29197 are in home isolation and 6222 are in institutional isolation. He said that 2812 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 155114 the recovery rate is 81.22 percent.

As many as 21 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1108.

There are 398 are in ICU and 82 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1149 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.