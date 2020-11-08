Xiaomi-Nepal Launched Its News Mobile Phone Sets In Nepal

Smartphone brand POCO launched two new devices in Nepal today- POCO M2 and POCO C3. This is the second time that the brand has introduced products in Nepal, with the launch of POCO F1 earlier in 2018.

Sourabh Kothari, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Nepal said, “POCO has seen tremendous response from Mi Fans and users earlier and we are thrilled to introduce two new smartphones from the brand in Nepal. At POCO, our focus has been to democratize decision making, and stay ever evolving and that is why we are introducing POCO M2 and POCO C3 with top of the line specifications for users to choose from. We hope that these new smartphones will be able to capture the interest of new users towards the brand.”

POCO M2 - Super Fast 6GB RAM Smartphone, POCO M2 comes with a MediaTek® Helio™ G80 octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz, striking a balance between performance and efficiency. With MediaTek’s gaming features, POCO M2 users will be able enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

With 6GB of RAM to go with the aforementioned components, POCO M2 makes for a well-rounded device that’s set to elevate the standards in the segment.

Providing consumers a high-quality viewing experience, POCO M2 features a 6.53” Full HD+ display, with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Also, the Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 protection keeps the screen protected from accidental damage and scratches. The display is reading mode certified by TÜV Rheinland.With a near edge-to-edge display on the front, POCO M2 features a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device to allow for quick unlocking. Protecting the entire body of the device is P2i’s nano-coating, which makes POCO M2 resistant to accidental splashes.

POCO M2 features a quad camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. With the 8MP ultra-wide camera with 118-degree field of view, users can expand their view significantly while the 5MP macro sensor will allow users to take some dramatic close-up shots. Users will also be able to take full HD footage on the macro camera for some truly fun videos. POCO M2 comes packed with a 5,000mAh built-in battery-powered with support for 18W fast charging (10W charger in box) to ensure long hours of battery backup.

POCO C3 - The Game Changer

With the characteristic POCO two-tone design, POCO C3 comes with a balanced set of internals to make for a smartphone that’s a perfect fit for users in the category. POCO C3 also becomes the most affordable triple camera phone in the market while at it. POCO C3 comes with an AI Triple Camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. While the depth sensor helps achieve some crisp portraits with creamy bokeh, the macro sensor allows some fun close-up shots along with the capability to shoot macro video in 720p.

With a 5000 mAh Better Battery 2.0 technology, users can expect an extended longevity. POCO C3 is powered by the MediaTek® Helio™ G35 8-core processor with Cortex-A53 cores clocked up to 2.3GHz. Along with the massive 5000mAh high-capacity battery, POCO C3 strikes a balance between performance and efficiency.

On POCO C3, users will be able to enjoy a 6.53” HD+ display, with a resolution of 1600 × 720 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Protecting the entire body of POCO C3 is P2i’s nano-coating, which makes the smartphone resistant to accidental splashes. Additionally, the display is reading mode certified by TÜV Rheinland, meaning there will be reduced stress on the eyes when using the phone for long durations.

Price and Availability:

POCO M2 will be available in 6GB+64GB storage variants for NPR 18,999. The phone has three colour variants namely Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue.

POCO C3 comes in Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black variants and will be available in 4GB+64GB storage variants for NPR 14,999.