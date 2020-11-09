India Builds Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School, Dhanusha District

Representative of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Department of Urban Development Building Construction, Federal Project Implementation Unit, Dhanusha, Janakpurdham, School Management Committee and local representatives jointly inaugurated the new school building in Dhanusha district.

Built with the Government of India’s financial assistance of NRs. 26.24 under ‘Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation’, the new structures include a three-floor school building, 15 classrooms and sanitation facilities. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal.

India has already completed 428 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 45 are in Province 2, including 10 in Dhanusha District. There is currently 21 government of India funded projects are under various stages of completion/implementation in Province-2, including 9 in Dhanusha district.

The most recent project MoU was signed on 16th March 2020 for the construction of BaidyanathDevnarayan, Public Higher Secondary School, Tulsiyahi in Dhanusha. GoN has appointed MukhiyapattiMusarniyaGaunpalika as the Implementing Agency for the project and is it yet to complete the tendering process.

“Shree LaxminiyaJanata Secondary School was established in 1956 in Kumhrauda, Dhanusha District. The School has 1107 students, and more than 50% of them are girls. The newly built infrastructure of the School is expected to boost the learning environment for students. The project is a reflection of India’s development partnership with Nepal and complements the effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education,” says a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu