Nepal-Denmark Concluded Bilateral Consultation Meeting

Nov. 10, 2020, 7:41 a.m.

The second meeting of Nepal-Denmark Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) was held today through videoconference. The meeting discussed matters relating to bilateral relations and cooperation at the regional and multilateral levels between Nepal and Denmark.

The two sides exchanged views on recent developments in both the countries. They stressed the importance ofthe exchange of high-level visits, while encouraging economic partnerships including in trade, investment, technology transfer, renewable energy and tourism sectors. The two sides would continue to enhance cooperation in culture, education and people to people contacts.

Both sides underscored the importance of cooperation on matters of common interest such as climate change. Views were also shared on the challenges posed by COVID-19 and on the measures adopted by their respective Governments to mitigate them.

Joint Secretary of Europe and the Americas Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nirmal Raj Kafle and Thomas Lehmann, Director for Asia, Latin America and Oceania at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark led their respective delegations to the BCM. Ambassador of Nepal to Denmark Yuba Nath Lamsal also participated in the meeting from the Nepali side.

