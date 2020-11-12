Weather Forecast For November 12: Fair In Province 2. Lumbini And Sudurpaschim

Nov. 12, 2020, 6:51 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Province.

