COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 2111 New Cases, 3537 Recovery And 13 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 2111 New Cases, 3537 Recovery And 13 Deaths

Nov. 13, 2020, 4:30 p.m.

With 2111 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 206353.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 2111 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 3537 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 168129 the recovery rate is 81.48percent.

As many as 13 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1202. He said that there are 37022 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Laxmi Puja 2020: Auspicious Time To Perform Laxmi Puja
Nov 13, 2020
Nepali And Indian Scholars Discuss Ayurveda For Covid-19
Nov 13, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1207 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 13, 2020
The United States Provides 100 Ventilators To Nepal In Response To COVID-19
Nov 13, 2020
Worldwide Measles Deaths Climb 50% Claiming Over 207,500 Lives in 2019
Nov 13, 2020

More on Health

Nepali And Indian Scholars Discuss Ayurveda For Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1207 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
Worldwide Measles Deaths Climb 50% Claiming Over 207,500 Lives in 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 973 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1913 New Cases, 2349 Recovery And 15 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1261 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Laxmi Puja 2020: Auspicious Time To Perform Laxmi Puja By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
The United States Provides 100 Ventilators To Nepal In Response To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
Nepal-UK Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
Two Peas In A POD By Sambridh Ghimire Nov 13, 2020
Today Is Kag Puja: First Day Of Yam Panchak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
More Republicans Back Giving Biden Briefings By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75