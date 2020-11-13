COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 2111 New Cases, 3537 Recovery And 13 Deaths

With 2111 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 206353.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 2111 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 3537 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 168129 the recovery rate is 81.48percent.

As many as 13 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1202. He said that there are 37022 are active cases in the country.