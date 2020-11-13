The United States Provides 100 Ventilators To Nepal In Response To COVID-19

KATHMANDU – On November 13, 2020, the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), donated 100 state-of-the-art ventilators to Nepal to assist its fight against COVID-19. For more than 70 years, through disaster, conflict and rough times, the United States has stood by Nepal in partnership and, continuing this collaboration today, we are helping the people of Nepal through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the United States, the world, and Nepal confront an increase in COVID-19 cases, America stands with the Nepali people to combat the pandemic that has hit both of our countries hard. To help relieve the pressure on some of the most critical cases, the U.S. government is providing these highly versatile ventilators to help even the most remote communities. They are compact, deployable, and provide Nepal with portable flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus. For COVID-19 patients whose lungs are not working adequately, this vital resource may prove life-saving.

During today’s event, U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry stated, “The United States remains committed to its partnership with Nepal through the best and worst of times. With these ventilators, we want to help Nepali families be prepared to help their loved ones that are the most affected by COVID-19.”

In addition to the ventilators, USAID activities have also supported 113 municipal contact tracing and case investigation teams, provided COVID-19 telephone counseling to almost two million families, conducted remote health counseling with more than 500,000 families during the lockdowns, identified more than 60,000 food insecure families and referred them to food aid programs, and reached more than 14 million people with mass media messages about COVID-19.

USAID is also funding a tailored package of ventilator support that includes accompanying equipment, service plans, and technical assistance. This donation builds on the $28.3 million (3.4 billion NPR) to active projects that USAID has committed to Nepal in response to the pandemic. The United States is committed to providing an All-of-America approach for life-saving support by coordinating with the Government of Nepal.