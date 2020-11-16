COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1197 New Cases, 2934 Recovery And 9 Deaths

Nov. 16, 2020, 5:28 p.m.

With 1197 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 210973.

Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4832 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1197 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The ministry said that 2934 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 176364 the recovery rate is 83.60 percent.

As many as 9 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1230. There are 33379 are active cases in the country.

