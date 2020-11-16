Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati Province

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread precipitation very likely over many parts of the western and central regions of Nepal.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Province 7. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.