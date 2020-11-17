Weather Forecast For November 17: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas

Nov. 17, 2020, 7:36 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

