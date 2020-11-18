COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1442 New Cases, 3558 Recovery And 12 Deaths

With 1442 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 212917.

Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6731 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1442 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The ministry said that 3558 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 182780 the recovery rate is 85.85 percent.

As many as12 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1259. There are 28878 are active cases in the country.