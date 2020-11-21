COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1674 New Cases, 2323 Recovery And 7 Deaths

With 1674 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 218639.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 8144 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1674 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2323 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 193325 the recovery rate is 88.42 percent.

As many as 7 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1305. There are 24009 are active cases in the country.