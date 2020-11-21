Weather Forecast For November 21: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Weather Forecast For November 21: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Nov. 21, 2020, 7:31 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province , and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country in the hilly regions of the rest of Province , and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1107 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 20, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1945 New Cases, 5364 Recovery And 22Deaths
Nov 20, 2020
ADB Approves Loan For The Extension of Paralal Taxiway At TIA And Terminal Building In GBA
Nov 20, 2020
Nepal-India Agree To Strengthen Cooperation In Railway Sector
Nov 20, 2020
NIBL Ace Capital To Distribute Share Of Mountain Energy Nepal Limited
Nov 20, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 20: Mainly Fair Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For November 19: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast For November 18: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For November 17: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For November 15: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Reinfection Unlikely For At Least Six Months By REUTERS Nov 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1107 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1945 New Cases, 5364 Recovery And 22Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2020
ADB Approves Loan For The Extension of Paralal Taxiway At TIA And Terminal Building In GBA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2020
Nepal-India Agree To Strengthen Cooperation In Railway Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2020
NIBL Ace Capital To Distribute Share Of Mountain Energy Nepal Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75