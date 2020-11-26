India To Start COVID-19 Vaccination Program Early 2021

Nov. 26, 2020, 8:10 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with heads of all the states and Union territories to discuss their preparedness on Covid-19 vaccination program in India, expected to take place early next year, and also sought their suggestions on its priority beneficiaries reports The Indian Express.

During the conference, it was informed that the government is using eVIN – Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network in association with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to identify primary beneficiaries and vaccine distribution networks.

What is eVIN?

Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network is an indigenously developed technology that digitises vaccine stocks and monitors the temperature of the cold chain through a smartphone application.

The innovative eVIN was first launched across 12 states in 2015 to support better vaccine logistics management at cold chain points. eVIN supports the central government’s Universal Immunization Programme by providing real-time information on vaccine stocks and flows, and storage temperatures across all cold chain points across states and UTs.

Agencies

