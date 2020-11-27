Kathmandu Valley Logs 822 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 822 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 1046 0Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 822 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 822 cases, 599 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 160 in Lalitpur and 63 in Bhaktapur.

With 1730 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 229343.