Light Rain Is Likely To Occur AT A Few Of Province 1,2,Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Nov. 27, 2020, 7:36 a.m.

Nepal is now under the influence of Western Disturbance. There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

