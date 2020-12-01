Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal With Partly Cloudy Tonight

Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal With Partly Cloudy Tonight

Dec. 1, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

With no major weather activities present, there will be mainly fair throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

