Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 And 2 Of Nepal

Dec. 6, 2020, 7:16 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and the hilly region Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

