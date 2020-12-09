Weather Forecast For December 9: Partly To Generally Cloudy Eastern, Central And Western Region

With partial impacts of low pressure areas developed in Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean over Nepal, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy in the mountainous areas Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the far western high mountaineous region tonight