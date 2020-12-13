Kathmandu Valley Logs 348 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 348 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5181 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 348 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 348 cases, 258 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 65 in Lalitpur and 25 in Bhaktapur.

With 830 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 248423. There are 294 in ICU and 52 in ventilator.

.