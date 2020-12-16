COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 736 New Cases, 847 Recovery And 13 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 736 New Cases, 847 Recovery And 13 Deaths

Dec. 16, 2020, 4:34 p.m.

With 736 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 250916.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5557 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 736 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 847 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 238569 the recovery rate is 95.40 percent.

As many as13 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1743. There are 9757 are active cases in the country.

