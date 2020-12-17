COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 776 New Cases, 947 Recovery And 6 Deaths

Dec. 17, 2020, 4:36 p.m.

With 776 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 251692.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6588 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 776 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 947 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 240563 the recovery rate is 95.50 percent.

As many as 6 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1749. There are 9580 are active cases in the country.

