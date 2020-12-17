Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19

Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19

Dec. 17, 2020, 3:56 p.m.

German Development Bank has disbursed 10 million Euro for COVID-19 immediate support to the Government of Nepal (GoN). Twitter

In his tweet Ambassador Roland Schäfer, Ambassador of the Federal Republic Of Germany writes. these funds can be used as per the current priorities of the GoN in the health sector to fight against the pandemic.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC
Dec 17, 2020
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer
Dec 17, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 17: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province
Dec 17, 2020
Human Development Report 2020 Launched
Dec 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 391 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 16, 2020

More on National

FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming By Agencies 29 minutes ago
Human Development Report 2020 Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 39 minutes ago
INDIAN FOREIGN SECRETARY VISIT Restoring Trust By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 7 hours ago
US SUPPORT Friend In Deed By A Correspondent 1 day, 20 hours ago
Nepal Is Ready To Play A Constructive Role To Advance The SAARC Process: Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
CHINESE DEFENSE MINISTER’S VISIT Security Concern By A Correspondent 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Goodwill Winner By Keshab Poudel Dec 17, 2020
Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad By Agencies Dec 17, 2020
China's Chang'e-5 Mission Returns Moon Samples By Agencies Dec 17, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 17: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75