Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19

German Development Bank has disbursed 10 million Euro for COVID-19 immediate support to the Government of Nepal (GoN). Twitter
In his tweet Ambassador Roland Schäfer, Ambassador of the Federal Republic Of Germany writes. these funds can be used as per the current priorities of the GoN in the health sector to fight against the pandemic.
VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75