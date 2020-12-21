COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 742 New Cases, 1079 Recovery And 7 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 742 New Cases, 1079 Recovery And 7 Deaths

Dec. 21, 2020, 4:17 p.m.

With 742 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 254514.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6351Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 742 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1079 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 244748 the recovery rate is 96.16 percent.

As many as 7 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1795. There are 7976 are active cases in the country.

