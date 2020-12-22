COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 722 New Cases, 966 Recovery And 7 Deaths

With 722 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 255236.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6887Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 722 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 966 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 245709 the recovery rate is 96.27 percent.

As many as3 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1798. There are 7729 are active cases in the country.