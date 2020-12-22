I was Compelled To Go For Fresh Election: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said he dissolved the House of Representatives as last option before him. I was forced to take the decision and announce the fresh elections due to the hurdles created in its way of operation.

Addressing a meeting of the members of the dissolved HoR at the Prime Minister’s Official residence, PM Oli said people are supreme and there is a need to go to the people to help them understand that the dissolution of the parliament was a compulsive decision, taken with a heavy heart.

PM Oli said the decision to go for a fresh mandate was not his wish but an obligation after he was left with no other alternative to save the country’s future, PM Oli’s Secretariat informed.

He urged the lawmakers to ask for forgiveness from the people and go for fresh election as the party failed to deliver what it had promised during the election campaign.

Stating that those wanting instability placed obstacles in the way to prosperity despite people’s mandate for a stable government and development, PM Oli said disputes were created within the party instead of deciding on new leadership through party general convention.