I was Compelled To Go For Fresh Election: PM Oli

I was Compelled To Go For Fresh Election: PM Oli

Dec. 22, 2020, 7:50 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said he dissolved the House of Representatives as last option before him. I was forced to take the decision and announce the fresh elections due to the hurdles created in its way of operation.

Addressing a meeting of the members of the dissolved HoR at the Prime Minister’s Official residence, PM Oli said people are supreme and there is a need to go to the people to help them understand that the dissolution of the parliament was a compulsive decision, taken with a heavy heart.

PM Oli said the decision to go for a fresh mandate was not his wish but an obligation after he was left with no other alternative to save the country’s future, PM Oli’s Secretariat informed.

He urged the lawmakers to ask for forgiveness from the people and go for fresh election as the party failed to deliver what it had promised during the election campaign.

Stating that those wanting instability placed obstacles in the way to prosperity despite people’s mandate for a stable government and development, PM Oli said disputes were created within the party instead of deciding on new leadership through party general convention.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For December 22: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal
Dec 22, 2020
World Bank Provides $80 Million To Nepal To Implement Rural Enterprise and Economic Development Project
Dec 21, 2020
Coca-Cola And Santa Claus
Dec 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 742 New Cases, 1079 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Dec 21, 2020

More on Politics

President Bhandari Dissolves HoR, Mid-Term Election On April 30 And May 10 Next Year By Agencies 1 day, 20 hours ago
Cabinet Recommends Dissolution Of Federal Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
POLITICS: Upsurge For Monarchy By A Correspondent 1 week ago
NCP Standing Committee Meet To Discuss Political Papers Presented By PM Oli And Prachanda By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
NC Leader Poudel Released After Widespread Protest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
NCP Secretariat Meet On December 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Global Alarm Over New Coronavirus Strain By REUTERS Dec 22, 2020
US President-elect Joe Biden Gets Vaccine By Agencies Dec 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 22: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020
World Bank Provides $80 Million To Nepal To Implement Rural Enterprise and Economic Development Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2020
Coca-Cola And Santa Claus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75