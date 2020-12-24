Oli Led NCP Expelled Prachanda From Executive Chairman

Oli Led NCP Expelled Prachanda From Executive Chairman

Dec. 24, 2020, 7:59 p.m.

Central Committee meeting of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli led NCP expelled Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda from his executive chairman and suspended his membership. At a meeting held in Baluwatar, the central committee charged that Prachanda involved in a factional politics and was unable to perform his duty.’

The committee meeting also said that only Chairman Oli’s signature will be valid from now on. They claimed that over 1000 central committee members attended the meeting. Earlier, Central Committee meeting of Dahal-Oli faction of NCP removed Oli from chairman and appointed Madhav Kumar Nepal as new chairman

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

