Van Exploded In US City Nashville

Van Exploded In US City Nashville

Dec. 26, 2020, 7:27 a.m.

Police found what they believe "could be human remains" near the blast site. Before the motor home exploded, it blared a warning about a bomb and urged locals to evacuate.

A vehicle exploded in the downtown area of the city of Nashville, Tennessee on Friday at around 6:30 a.m. local time

Three people were injured in the blast. They were taken to hospital, but none of them were in critical condition.

Police are uncertain whether anyone was inside the RV at the moment of the blast.

Investigators found tissue that they "believe could be human remains," Police Chief John Drake said at a briefing.

"We will continue to examine that," Drake told reporters. "There are no fatalities we know of," he added.

The blast also caused widespread damage to buildings.

The area was largely deserted at the time of the explosion, due to the early hour and the Christmas holiday, when most businesses are closed.

"This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues," the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

How did events unfold?

Authorities responded to a report of shots fired on the scene, where they encountered a motor home, also known as a recreational vehicle or an RV. The RV was blaring a recording that said a potential bomb would detonate in 15 minutes.

This prompted the police to evacuate nearby buildings and call in a bomb squad. "Shortly after that, the RV exploded," Drake said in a news conference.

The blast affected a central office of a telephone exchange at telecommunications company AT&T, interrupting service.

Mayor John Cooper issued a state of emergency for the city — known as a hub for American country music — and a curfew for the area.

Agencies

PM Oli Included Nine New Faces
Dec 26, 2020
Japan To Tighten Restrictions On Arrival
Dec 26, 2020
Nepal In Political Turmoil After PM Calls For New Elections, Writes DW
Dec 25, 2020
India In Preparation For Vaccine Rollout
Dec 25, 2020
Nepali Christians Celebrates Christmas Day
Dec 25, 2020

More on US And Canada

Trump Vetoes 'Unconstitutional' Defence Bill By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
US President-elect Joe Biden Gets Vaccine By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Joe Biden Says 'Will Of People Prevailed' After Victory Confirmed By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Joe Biden's Son Hunter Says He Is Under Investigation Over Taxes By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Biden Vows 100m Vaccinations For US In First 100 Days By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Fauci Warns Christmas Is 'Greater Challenge' Than Thanksgiving By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

PM Oli Included Nine New Faces By Agencies Dec 26, 2020
Japan To Tighten Restrictions On Arrival By Agencies Dec 26, 2020
First Case Of New COVID Variant Found In France By REUTERS Dec 26, 2020
Weather Forecasting For December 26:Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2020
Nepal In Political Turmoil After PM Calls For New Elections, Writes DW By Agencies Dec 25, 2020
India In Preparation For Vaccine Rollout By Agencies Dec 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75