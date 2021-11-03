GOP Win In Virginia Deals Heavy Blow To Biden

GOP Win In Virginia Deals Heavy Blow To Biden

Nov. 3, 2021, 9:52 p.m.

In the southern US state of Virginia, a Republican candidate has been assured of victory over his Democratic rival in a closely-contested gubernatorial election, dealing a heavy blow to President Joe Biden.

The poll on Tuesday has been widely viewed as a bellwether ahead of next year's mid-term elections.

With 99 percent of votes counted, Republican Glenn Youngkin was leading Democratic incumbent Terry McAuliffe by 2 points.

US major media outlets reported on Wednesday that Youngkin was most likely to win.

Former President Donald Trump expressed his support for Youngkin. However, the former businessperson has kept a distance from Trump during the campaign, garnering support from non-affiliated voters.

Virginia was leaning toward the Democrats in recent years. President Biden easily won the state in last year's presidential race with a margin of 10 points over Trump.

Experts say President Biden's dwindling approval ratings have affected the governor's election. It appears the Biden administration has been handed a severe verdict, heading into the mid-terms.

Agencies

French Ambassador Calls On Energy Minister
Nov 03, 2021
Biden Attacks China And Russia Leaders For Missing COP26 Summit
Nov 03, 2021
Facebook To Abolish Facial Recognition System
Nov 03, 2021
COP26: World Leaders Back Deal To End Deforestation By 2030
Nov 02, 2021
Nepal Army And US Army Begin Joint Disaster Management Exercise
Nov 01, 2021

More on US And Canada

California Governor Survives Recall Vote By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Columns Of Light Displayed In NY For 9/11 Victims By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Death Toll From Hurricane Ida Rises To 49 By Agencies 2 months ago
Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Floyd Murder By Agencies 4 months, 1 week ago
Biden, Johnson Unveil New Atlantic Charter By Agencies 4 months, 3 weeks ago
Biden Revokes Trump's Orders On TikTok, WeChat By Agencies 4 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Laxmipuja, Diwali Or Deepawali 2021: Significant And Importance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2021
Yampanchak 2021: Kaag Tihar And Kukur Tihar Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2021
Prime Minister Deuba Thanked PM Modi For India’s Valuable Assistance In Socio-Economic Development Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2021
Japanese Government Honors Himalaya Sumsher Rana Conferring The Order Of The Rising Sun Medal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2021
Two Libraries Build In Durbar School In Memory Of Late Prabhakar SJB Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2021
French Ambassador Calls On Energy Minister By Agencies Nov 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75