California Governor Survives Recall Vote

California Governor Survives Recall Vote

Sept. 15, 2021, 9:49 p.m.

The governor of the US state of California will likely retain his job after surviving a recall vote.

A special election aimed at ousting Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was held on Tuesday. The vote followed criticism of the governor, mainly from Republican supporters. They said Newsom's anti-coronavirus measures had caused the state's economy to stall.

The governor also came under fire after he was spotted dining mask-less with lobbyists and friends at a lavish wine restaurant, despite urging Californians to refrain from engaging in such activities. About two million people signed a petition calling for his removal.

State authorities have yet to announce the results. But major US media outlets are projecting that votes in support of Newsom will outnumber those against him.

California is seen as a Democratic stronghold. But supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump threatened to oust Newsom.

Some earlier opinion polls suggested that the outcome would be close. President Joe Biden visited the state to give his fellow Democrat's campaign a boost.

With 70% of the expected vote counted Wednesday, Newsom led with 5.8 million, or 63.9%, against removing him from office, compared with 3.3 million, or 36.1%, in favor of the recall.

Polls for in-person voting closed at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Voters had been submitting mail-in ballots for a few weeks ahead of time.

″‘No’ is not the only thing that was expressed tonight,” Newsom said late Tuesday in thanking voters.

Agencies

China FM Wang, South Korea's Moon Discuss North Korea
Sep 15, 2021
An Israeli Antiviral Drug Could Stop COVID-19: Israeli Scientists
Sep 14, 2021
Nepal- Bangladesh Proposed For Joint-Venture On Hydro Power Project
Sep 14, 2021
Crisis Looms In Afghanistan One Month After Taliban Takeover
Sep 14, 2021
Nepal Government Issues Warning For Nipah Virus
Sep 13, 2021

More on US And Canada

Columns Of Light Displayed In NY For 9/11 Victims By Agencies 3 days ago
Death Toll From Hurricane Ida Rises To 49 By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Floyd Murder By Agencies 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Biden, Johnson Unveil New Atlantic Charter By Agencies 3 months ago
Biden Revokes Trump's Orders On TikTok, WeChat By Agencies 3 months, 1 week ago
Biden On First Foreign Trip As President By Agencies 3 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For September 16 Across Nepal, Rain With Thunder Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Fleet Now Flying With Life-saving AEDs Onboard By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2021
Grade 12 Examinations Begins In Physical Presence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2021
China FM Wang, South Korea's Moon Discuss North Korea By Agencies Sep 15, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 495 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1332 New Cases, 1220 Recoveries And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75