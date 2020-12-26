Weather Forecasting For December 26:Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Sudur Paschim

Dec. 26, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

Under the normal effects of western disturbance there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. No significant trend in day time temperature.

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. No significant trend in night time temperature tonight.

