Kathmandu Valley Registers 278 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 278 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5578 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 278 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 278 cases, 207 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 49 in Lalitpur and 22 in Bhaktapur.

With 659 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 258840. There are 254 in ICU and 40 in ventilators.