Kathmandu Valley Registers 278 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Registers 278 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 28, 2020, 4:27 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 278 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5578 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 278 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 278 cases, 207 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 49 in Lalitpur and 22 in Bhaktapur.

With 659 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 258840. There are 254 in ICU and 40 in ventilators.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former Home Minister Govinda Raj Joshi Tests COVID-19 Positive
Dec 28, 2020
Himalayan Bank Limited Handed Over Phaco Machine To The Eye Hospital
Dec 28, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 659 New Cases, 718 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Dec 28, 2020
Light Snowfall Is Likely In Western High Mountain Region
Dec 28, 2020
NIBL Opens 20th Extension Counter In Mangalbazar
Dec 27, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 659 New Cases, 718 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal To Construct Cold Chain Storage Facilities In All Seven Provinces To Store COVID-19 Vaccine By Agencies 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 208 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 481 New Cases, 711 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japan To Ban All Foreign Arrivals After Detecting New Coronavirus Variant By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 267 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Former Home Minister Govinda Raj Joshi Tests COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2020
Himalayan Bank Limited Handed Over Phaco Machine To The Eye Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA ENERGY TRADE Power Cooperation By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2020
TU CONVOCATION Limited By COVID-19 By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2020
Global Cases Top 80 Million, World On Alert Over New Coronavirus Variants By Agencies Dec 28, 2020
Ronaldo Beats Messi To Be Crowned Player Of The Century At Globe Soccer Awards By Agencies Dec 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75