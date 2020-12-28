Light Snowfall Is Likely In Western High Mountain Region

Light Snowfall Is Likely In Western High Mountain Region

Dec. 28, 2020, 7:14 a.m.

With normal influence of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the far western high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Opens 20th Extension Counter In Mangalbazar
Dec 27, 2020
Nepal Army's UN Peacekeepers Averted Rebel Attacks In Central African Republic
Dec 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Registers 208 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 27, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 481 New Cases, 711 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Dec 27, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Western Parts Of The Country
Dec 27, 2020

More on Weather

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Western Parts Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecasting For December 26:Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecasting For December 25: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast for December 23: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast For December 22: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Ronaldo Beats Messi To Be Crowned Player Of The Century At Globe Soccer Awards By Agencies Dec 28, 2020
GG: Growing Local Reach By A Correspondent Dec 27, 2020
NIBL Opens 20th Extension Counter In Mangalbazar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
Nepal Army's UN Peacekeepers Averted Rebel Attacks In Central African Republic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Registers 208 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 481 New Cases, 711 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75