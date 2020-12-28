Light Snowfall Is Likely In Western High Mountain Region

With normal influence of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the far western high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.