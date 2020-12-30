Kathmandu Valley Registers 312 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 312 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5119 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 312 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 312 cases, 225 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 49 in Lalitpur and 38 in Bhaktapur. There are 228 patients are in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 511 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 260059. There are 217 in ICU and 37 in ventilators.