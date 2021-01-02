Mergers Helps Global IME Bank To Strengthen Its Role: Chandra Prasad Dhakal

Chairman of Global IME Bank Ltd Chandra Prasad Dhakal, who is also the first senior vice president of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce of Industry (FNCCI), said that the bank is able to provide dependable and quality services to its customers modernizing networks following its merger with various other banks and financial institutions. Issuing his message on the occasion of 14th annual ceremony, he said that the bank has a long experience of merger and successful operation after a merger.

He hoped that the experience gained by the bank will further encourage improving the services. “After the merger and accusation, bank’s capital has increased along with competitive capacity along with banking activities, human resources and capacity,” said Dhakal.

Chairman Dhakal said that the bank’s credibility and trust have enhanced due to the continuation of banking services during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that the bank is able to help and support enterprises, industrialists and entrepreneurs providing various kinds of concessions and relief proving the bank as a dependable friend at the time of crisis.

Our customers will remember us for continuing our business and services at the time of the globally terrifying and complex COVID-19 Pandemic. This also proves that our bank is not only for business but a friend at the time of crisis,” said Dhakal. “We will further strengthen our services and our behavior.”

As per the directives of Nepal Rastra Bank, the bank has offered various relief packages extending the period payment of interest and loan, reduction in interest rest to the private sector. This shows that the bank can work with the private sector side by side at the time of the national crisis. We also learn that the crisis can manage only through unity not division.

Chief executive officer of bank Ratna Raj Bajracharya said that Global IME Bank is now standing as Nepal’s strong and largest bank after the merger with various banks and financial institutions.

“Following merges, Global IME Bank is the largest and the best bank in terms of many indicators. We need to expand our branches in all 77 districts to materialize slogan banks for all,” said CEO Bajracharya.

Global IME Bank Ltd reaches 14 years with 27 billion initial capitals. Within a short period of its establishment, the bank is able to establish as the largest and strong bank expanding its network of branches and increasing its capital.

The bank’s paid capital is now about Rs.19 billion (with a proposed 14 percent bonus, it will reach Rs. 27.24 billion and its total deposit is 249 billion and its total loan is 211 billion.

To provide banking services to all the regions and communities, the bank has expanded its branches in all seven provinces and 73 districts. It has been providing banking services through 797 networks and service centers. Those include 264 branches, 240 ATMs, 243 branch services, 24 extension counters, 1 CDS clearing counter, 23 revenue collection counter and 3 foreign representatives’ offices.

The bank has been contributing to the country bringing remittances from the United States of America, Australia, Malaysia, South Africa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India and Jordan.