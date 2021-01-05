Kathmandu Valley Reports 232 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 232 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4551 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 232 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 232 cases, Kathmandu districts records 171 cases followed by Lalitpur 53 and Bhaktapur 8. There are 228 patients are in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 522 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 262784. There are 203 are in ICU and 44 persons in ventilator across Nepal