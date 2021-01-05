Kathmandu Valley Reports 232 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Reports 232 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 5, 2021, 4:40 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 232 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4551 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 232 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 232 cases, Kathmandu districts records 171 cases followed by Lalitpur 53 and Bhaktapur 8. There are 228 patients are in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 522 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 262784. There are 203 are in ICU and 44 persons in ventilator across Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 578 Recovery And 8 Deaths
Jan 05, 2021
NIFRA Appoints NIBL Ace Capital As Its Issue Manager
Jan 05, 2021
Light Rain Will Is Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province
Jan 05, 2021
Newly Installed 315 MVA Transformer Charged In Dhalkebar Substation
Jan 04, 2021
Humla Airport Has Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow Fall
Jan 04, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 578 Recovery And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Reaches 85 Million With 1.8 Million Death By Agencies 15 hours, 30 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 185 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 594 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Approves Two Covid-19 vaccines, Roll Out Within 1-2 Days By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 197 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NIFRA Appoints NIBL Ace Capital As Its Issue Manager By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2021
Aping The West By Hemang Dixit Jan 05, 2021
Weather Will Start To Improve From Wednesday By Agencies Jan 05, 2021
Light Rain Will Is Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2021
Newly Installed 315 MVA Transformer Charged In Dhalkebar Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Humla Airport Has Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow Fall By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75