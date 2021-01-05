NIFRA Appoints NIBL Ace Capital As Its Issue Manager

Nepal Infrastructure Bank Limitedhas appointed NIBL Ace Capital Limited as its issue manager for the IPO issuance. This is the biggest IPO in the history of Nepal’s capital market. The bank is issuing IPO of 40% of its issued capital i.e. 8 crore units worth NRS. 8 Arba.fromMagh 02, 2077 to Magh 06, 2077.

NIFRA has paid up capital of 20 Arba, and the company had collected 12 Arba paid up capital from its Promoter Shareholder and remaining 8 Arba will be collected through this IPO to meet its paid up capital.

As per the current share market scenario it is expected that no applicants will go empty handed in this largest IPO.

Nepal Infrastructure Bank Limited (NIFRA) is established by Banks and Financial Institutions (BFIs), Life and Non-life Insurance companies and other private sector leading entities and team of entrepreneurs in joint participation with the Government of Nepal (GoN).