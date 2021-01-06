COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 409 New Cases, 495 Recovery And6 Deaths

With 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 263193.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6706 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 409 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 409 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 256161 the recovery rate is 97.33 percent.

As many as5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1899. There are 5133 are active cases in the country.