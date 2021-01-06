Generally Cloudy In Karnali Province And Sudur Paschim Province

Jan. 6, 2021, 7:42 a.m.

Under the influence of Western Disturbances, there will be generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to continue at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region. There will be slightly fall in temperature.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountainous region tonight.

