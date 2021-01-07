Kathmandu Valley Reports 251COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 251 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5132 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 251 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 251 cases, Kathmandu districts records highest cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur . There are 184 patients are in ICU and 32 in ventilator.

With 412 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 263605.