Kathmandu Valley Reports 194 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 9, 2021, 4:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 194 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4,286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 194 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 194 cases, Kathmandu districts records highest cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur .

With 362 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 264521.

