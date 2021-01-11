COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 488 New Cases, 520 Recovery And 6 Deaths

With 488 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 265268.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3309 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 4882 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 520 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 258968 the recovery rate is 97. 63 percent.

As many as 10 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1927. There are 4373 are active cases in the country.