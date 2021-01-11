Weather Forecasting For January 11: Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecasting For January 11: Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

Jan. 11, 2021, 7:17 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Province 2 tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Reports 126 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 259 New Cases, 513 Recovery And 5 Deaths
Jan 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 10: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 and 2
Jan 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 194 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 362 New Cases, 699 Recovery And 3 Deaths
Jan 09, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For January 10: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 and 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 9: Mainly Fai In Bagmati, Province 2 And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 8: Partly Cloudy Province 1 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 7: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy In Karnali Province And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Will Start To Improve From Wednesday By Agencies 6 days ago

The Latest

PRITHVI NARAYAN SHAH: Remembered For A Reason By Keshab Poudel Jan 11, 2021
NEPAL ARMY Preserving History By A Correspondent Jan 11, 2021
US Lawmakers’ Push To Impeach President Donald Trump By Agencies Jan 11, 2021
Rhino Population Increases In Bardiya Park By Agencies Jan 11, 2021
Japanese Drug Effective For COVID-19 By Agencies Jan 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 126 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75